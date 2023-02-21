Adlai’s Wait, What?! – ALDI and Free Wine!
- Want free wine? Aldi will give it to you for your honest reviews. The grocery store will select thirty members of the Aldi Wine Club to try, test, and review three bottles of the supermarket chain’s new wine range.
- At the end of six weeks, the lucky wine lovers will post reviews of the products on their Instagram and Twitter accounts with the hashtag #AldiWineClub.
- There are rules; however, the wines must be stored in a cool environment with no temperature fluctuations. Drinkers must smell the wine before drinking to catch notes they might not taste.
- No idea what that means but you had me at free wine!
- Here’s the link for more info: FREEWINEFROMALDIS