Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – 9 Month World Cruise!
If you want to get away Royal Caribbean
cruise
line wants to take you away for a whopping nine months.
Dubbed as the
Ultimate World
Cruise
, Royal Caribbean International will give travelers the opportunity to
cruise
around the whole world in one trip.
If it sounds like something you’d want to do, the
cruise
sets sail on December 10, 2023, and would end on September 10, 2024. The trip will take you to 150 destinations in 65 countries on all seven continents.
Few things to note. If you can’t make the whole nine months you can book for a shorter time. The total price of the trip is $60,999 per person, but if you pay by January 6, 2023, you can save 10 percent.
Does this trip sound like something you’d like to do? What’s the longest time you’ve ever been on vacation?
There’s some people I wouldn’t mind being away from for 9 months!!
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - 9 Month World Cruise!
October 29th, 2021
