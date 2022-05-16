Weather Alert
Adlai’s Wait, What?! – 5 Jobs That’ll Be Replaced By AI!
While many jobs require a human touch, some jobs are easily being taken over by Artificial Intelligence.
According to the website Analytics Insight, five jobs are expected to be outsourced to AI by the year 2050.
These jobs are:
Receptionists
Proofreaders
Market Research Analysts
Doctors
Taxi and Bus Drivers
Do you think AI could do jobs of doctors and drivers properly? Has your job been taken by AI?
