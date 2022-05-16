      Weather Alert

Adlai’s Wait, What?! – 5 Jobs That’ll Be Replaced By AI!

  • While many jobs require a human touch, some jobs are easily being taken over by Artificial Intelligence.
  • According to the website Analytics Insight, five jobs are expected to be outsourced to AI by the year 2050.
  • These jobs are:
    • Receptionists
    • Proofreaders
    • Market Research Analysts
    • Doctors
    • Taxi and Bus Drivers
  • Do you think AI could do jobs of doctors and drivers properly? Has your job been taken by AI?
#Trending
Adlai's Wait, What?! - 5 Jobs That'll Be Replaced By AI!
