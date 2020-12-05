Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – 49rs Playing in AZ!
It may sound a little odd, but the San Francisco 49ers will be playing their “home” games in Arizona.
The 49ers got the boot from Levi’s Stadium after Santa Clara County issued an order that would ban all contact sports through at least December 21. The ban is to slow down the county’s Covid-19 cases.
No stadium to play in? No problem! The 49ers made an agreement with the Arizona Cardinals and will spend some time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
While things worked out fine, the 49ers could head back to Levi’s Stadium once the ban is lifted by Santa Clara County.
I’m sure seating will still be very limited and a hot dog and a beverage will still be expensive!
