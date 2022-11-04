The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.

Share
A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.

Bakersfield police were called to a shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue Thursday night for a report of a shooting….A man was found at the scene with major gunshot injuries . He was taken to a hospital in critical condition….No suspects in custody as the investigation continues….Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.      (Image from KGET TV)

Bill Curtis KNZR

#Trending

1

Former Basketball Coach Found Guilty of Sex Crimes
2

Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria
3

Arizona Sex Sting Nets 16
4

Ye Booted From Sketchers California Headquarters
5

Motorcyclist Burned When Police Taser Ignites Gasoline