A Bakersfield Home Invader Still Critical After Being Shot By Homeowner

A California man who broke into a resident’s home is in critical condition after the victim turned the tables on him, police say.

The incident occurred last Friday after Bakersfield resident Tanarri Stocker, 38, reportedly entered the victim’s home through the garage, police say. Once he was inside, however, he came face-to-face with the unidentified homeowner, who was legally armed, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The homeowner fired, critically wounding Stocker, police say.

Although Stocker was also carrying a gun, it’s unclear if he attempted to shoot the homeowner. Nevertheless, he’s “a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm,” the department reports, which netted him a charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The homeowner has not been charged, police say.

-Tony Lee