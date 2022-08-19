9-11 Museum Closing

Now that we have grown accustomed to seeing the slogan, ‘Never forgive, never forget” regarding 9-11, it seems people are forgetting after all.

After the Twin Towers in New York were destroyed on September 11, 2001, people flocked to the site, and to the museum dedicated to memorializing the event. The two buildings, officially known as “The World Trade Center” had stood for 30 years before 19 terrorists hijacked two airliners loaded with fuel and passengers, and crashed them into the towers.

Now, the museum says Covid and stay at home orders have cost the museum too much, and it will close due to a lack of funding. The displays will be disassembled, and the artifacts will be stored elsewhere.

-Tony Lee