9/11 Illnesses Sill A Problem For Twin Tower Survivors

22 years later, 9/11 first responders are still dying from illnesses tied to that fateful day.

Hundreds have developed cancer or respiratory diseases as a result of the toxic fumes and dust that hung in the air around the World Trade Center on 9/11 and the days following.

In fact, more police and firefighters have died from from 9/11-related illnesses than died on the day of the attacks – including seven deaths recorded since last month.

Meanwhile, officials say many civilians who could qualify fio financial help as a result of injuries suffered at or near Ground Zero have never applied.

-Tony Lee