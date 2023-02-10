80’s Porn Star Jailed For Multiple Rapes

You don’t have to be a purveyor of Pornography to know the most well known name in that industry, Ron Jeremy, who now has a new way to be infamous.

A 1980’s porn star with a Guiness Book Of World Records listing for having acted in more pornography films than anyone else is in jail on dozens of counts of rape and other sex offences.

One might wonder why a person who was paid to have sex with more women than anyone else in the world would find it necessary to force himself on anyone, but court records say Ron Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is facing 20 counts of rape or sexual assault.

The charges cover a period of time from 2004 to 2020 and at least one of the victims is reportedly a minor. Jeremy has been in jail on the charges since 2020, but doctors attending the porn star says he is suffering from dementia and is not mentally fit to stand trial.

Jeremy is one month away from his 70th birthday, and his condition is incurable.

-Tony Lee