!8,000 Cows Perish In Texas Fire

Don’t be surprised if meat producers claim a supply shortage has caused them to raise prices on beef and dairy products after an explosion and fire in Demmitt, Texas killed 18,000 heads of cattle earlier this week.

Agriculture officials say a small percentage of cows escaped the inferno at a dairy farm inside the South Fork Dairy milking facility. The Animal Welfare Institute also called this the deadliest barn fire on record since it began tracking such incidents 10 years ago. In total, about 6 and a half million farm animals have died in barn fires during that time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One farm worker was rescued by firefighters as the blaze raced through the milking shed and into animal holding pens.

-Tony Lee