Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese!
Ladies and gentlemen pumpkin spice is now coming to ….Mac & Cheese!!
And Kraft has decided to giveaway cups of pumpkin spice mac n’ cheese!
If the sound of mac n’ cheese mixed with cinnamon, allspice, ginger and nutmeg gets your Ugg boots tremblin’ in excitement, you can sign up to get on a waitlist for the stuff at
PumpkinSpiceKD.com
If you’re “lucky” enough to be one of the 1,000 to try it out, Kraft will send you a cup filled with the pumpkin-spiced mac. I’m signing up now!
Hey I love pumpkin spice as much as the next guy but in mac & cheese…I’ll give it a try! Who’s with me!
Adlai
September 28th, 2020
