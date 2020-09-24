      Breaking News
Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese!

  • Ladies and gentlemen pumpkin spice is now coming to ….Mac & Cheese!!
  • And Kraft has decided to giveaway cups of pumpkin spice mac n’ cheese!
  • If the sound of mac n’ cheese mixed with cinnamon, allspice, ginger and nutmeg gets your Ugg boots tremblin’ in excitement, you can sign up to get on a waitlist for the stuff at PumpkinSpiceKD.com
  • If you’re “lucky” enough to be one of the 1,000 to try it out, Kraft will send you a cup filled with the pumpkin-spiced mac.  I’m signing up now!
  • Hey I love pumpkin spice as much as the next guy but in mac & cheese…I’ll give it a try!  Who’s with me!
