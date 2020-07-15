      Breaking News
Tina Turner x DJ KYGO Collab!

  • We haven’t heard new music from Tina Turner since 2008.
  • However, this Friday, Turner, 80, returns to music with a collab with Norwegian DJ Kygo.
  • The two will team up for a remix of What’s Love Got To Do With It.
  • His caption under the single’s cover reads, Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with [Tina] this Friday! What’s Love Got To Do With It is one of my all-time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it.
  • Are you excited for the collaboration?
