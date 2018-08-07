32 of the most shocking performances ever
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 2:54 PM
  • Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later.
The american singer and song-writer Lenny Kravitz performing live at Arena in Verona Italy. (Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • Lenny Kravitz accidentally gave fans more than they paid for during a 2015 performance at Gröna Lund. In his very first song of the show, his skin-tight leather pants split, and #PenisGate soon began trending. The rocker later tweeted Steven Tyler’s text message about the incident: “Dude… No underwear and pierced…F— me.. You never showed me that s—.”

 

