32 of the most shocking performances ever

- Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later.
- Lenny Kravitz accidentally gave fans more than they paid for during a 2015 performance at Gröna Lund. In his very first song of the show, his skin-tight leather pants split, and #PenisGate soon began trending. The rocker later tweeted Steven Tyler’s text message about the incident: “Dude… No underwear and pierced…F— me.. You never showed me that s—.”
