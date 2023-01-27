300 Children Poisoned By Cough Syrup

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cough syrups have killed more than 300 children.

The FDA worked with the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the deaths, but in their final report, they did not say over what period of time the study was conducted.

The medication was sold in several countries, and was found to be tainted with various toxic substances such as ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. . Most of the victims lived in Asia or Africa, and died of acute kidney injuries.

The investigators did not name any brands under which the syrups were marketed, but they did say none were brands that are sold here in the United States. Part of the FDA’s role in the investigation is to make sure none of the tainted medicines reach the United States.

-Tony Lee