146 Dead Dogs Found At Animal Rescue Operator’s Home

Officials in Ohio found 146 dead dogs inside the home of a woman who operated an animal rescue nonprofit.

Investigators say the dogs were found in “various stages of decay”, with many still in their crates.7

The homeowner, Barbara Wible, is listed as the president of the animal rescue Canine Lifeline Inc. A neighbor says she left the property several months ago.

A statement from Canine Lifeline said the dogs were discovered after Wible had collapsed at her current home, and was subsequently hospitalized.

Volunteers for Canine Lifeline described Wible as a “very private person” and said they were “shocked, horrified and confused” by the discovery.

