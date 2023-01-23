10 Year Old Demands DNA Evidence of Santa Claus

A lot of people do not believe in Santa Claus, but this may be the first time that anyone has called police asking for “Proof of Life” for Jolly Old Saint Nick.

That’s right… a 10 year old girl from Cumberland, Rhode Island sent a partially consumed cookie left out for Santa on Christmas Eve to the Cumberland Police Department, and asked that it be tested dor Santa’s DNA. The child sent a letter with the sample saying in part, she is sending a sample of the cookies she left out for Santa on December 24th, and the carrots she left for his reindeer, and she was wondering if they could test them for Santa’s DNA to determine if Santa is real.

The police chief sent the ‘evidence’ to the state’s Department of Health Forensic Sciences Unit, and sent a note back to the 10 year old saying the results are pending.

-Tony Lee