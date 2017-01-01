Kern County residents can do much to conserve water in their homes. Here are some easy conservation tips:
Indoors
– Turn off water when brushing your teeth.
– Don’t use the toilet as a trash can.
– Install a low-flow shower-head, then take only 5-minute showers or 3-inch baths.
– Fix all leaky toilets, faucets and pipes.
Outdoors
– Water evening or morning to prevent rapid evaporation during heat of day.
– When you wash your car, use a bucket of water.
– Use a nozzle on your hose which can be shut off or adjusted to a fine spray.
– Use a broom rather than a hose to remove debris from driveway, patio, etc.
CLICK HERE for more water conservation tips from the Water Association of Kern County.