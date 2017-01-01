Kern County residents can do much to conserve water in their homes. Here are some easy conservation tips:

Indoors

– Turn off water when brushing your teeth.

– Don’t use the toilet as a trash can.

– Install a low-flow shower-head, then take only 5-minute showers or 3-inch baths.

– Fix all leaky toilets, faucets and pipes.

Outdoors

– Water evening or morning to prevent rapid evaporation during heat of day.

– When you wash your car, use a bucket of water.

– Use a nozzle on your hose which can be shut off or adjusted to a fine spray.

– Use a broom rather than a hose to remove debris from driveway, patio, etc.

CLICK HERE for more water conservation tips from the Water Association of Kern County.