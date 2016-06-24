PRAY FOR LAKE ISABELLA

The Erskine Fire is burning south of Hwy 178 in the Lake Isabella area of Kern County. The fire is currently estimated at 2,500 acres. Approximately 50-60 structures have been lost.

EVACUATED: South Fork, Weldon, Onyx, Lakeland Estates, Mountain Mesa, South Lake, Squirrel Valley, and Yankee Canyon

EVACUATION CENTERS: Kern Valley High School &Lake Isabella Senior Center.

FOR PETS: Lupita Brown, at the “Anzoldo’s House” in Weldon is allowing for evacuated pets to come to their property. The address is 241 South Fork, 2 miles away from the South Fork Elementary School

6:51 a.m. There will be 6 airtankers, including a VLAT (very large air tanker), and 7 helicopters on the fire. Additional air resources are in route. 125 evacuees at the elementary school.

6:20 a.m. Road closures: Hwy 178 is closed at Hwy 155 and Sierra Way.

6:12 a.m. The ‪#‎ErskineFire‬ has spread to 8,000 acres.

Friday morning, 5:25 a.m. In a press conference Friday morning, KCFD said more than 1,500 homes are threatened by the the fire. The fire is still 0% contained. Over 100 structures have been lost. 3 firefighters are injured with minor to moderate smoke inhalation

11:20 p.m. Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services (KCAS) says if people need to evacuate large animals they need to call KCSO so Animal services can be contacted and escort them to their home.

He says as of 9:30 they have evacuated 3-4 small livestock, 2-3 horses. They are trying to capture a horse running down 178.

11:09 p.m. Kern County Fire said estimated acreage of #ErskineFire 5,000 acres.

11: 05 p.m. Two firefighters are being airlifted to Kern Medical

10:25 Red Cross tweeted and said they have moved their evacuation center to Kernville Elementary School, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville, CA 93238.

10:16 p.m. USFS said there are currently 350 fire fighters on scene, with several hundred more in route to the fire.

10:12 p.m. SoCal-Edison said 8,800 customers are without power tonight.

10:00 p.m. USFS said 1,500 homes are now threatened. 80 structures have been lost and the fire is anywhere between 3,000-5,000 acres

FD says more than 8,000 acres have been burned. More than 1,500 homes threatened. Plus, 3 fire fighters are now injured battling the blaze. KCFD says the fire can expand 6k-7k acres.

9:45 p.m. Animal services said they have evacuated 3-4 small farm animals, 2-3 horses so far.

9:40 p.m. There are no road closures in effect anymore.

9:35 p.m., If you would like to help those effected the by the fire, donations can be made to your local red cross.

https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation

9:15 p.m. The Kern Valley Hospital was never evacuated, they only sheltered in place.

Last Update: At 8:45 p.m., we confirmed the hospital in Mountain Mesa was NOT evacuated. It was a “shelter in place” call.

8:22 p.m. CHP said a vehicle just went through the closure and almost struck deputies.

At 8:13 p.m., KCFD has said the fire has spread to 2,000 acres. 50-60 homes have been lost. 0% containment.

At 6:47 p.m.There are lines of people outside waiting to talk on land lines at Kern Valley High School.

The whole scene is devastating and the winds are making the fire much worse.

-BLM said The fire has spread to 1,500 acres.

-BLM said 18 structures have been lost

-Everyone in the area is gathering at Kern Valley High School for shelter and to find their loved ones.

-A Type I incident management team has been requested.

At 6:45 p.m. The fire has spread to 1,500 acres.

-Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said 18 structures have been lost

-Everyone in the area is gathering at Kern Valley High School for shelter and to find their loved ones.

At 6:30 p.m. CHP said an off duty neighbors house is fully engulfed in flames.

There is a possibility that a CHP vehicle will burn ALL CHP gear…The fire is spreading.

At 6:18 p.m. Kern County Fire said South Lake has been added to the evacuation list.

At 5:45 Red Cross Central Valley tweeted Our team is setting up an evacuation center for #ErskineFire evacuees at the KRV Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd

-California Highway Patrol (CHP) said there is a hard road closure at McCray and Dogwood in Mountain Mesa.

-CHP reports the fire has jumped highway 178.

At 5:29 p.m., KCFD confirmed multiple structures on fire in Squirrel Mountain Valley… 500+ acres. Zero containment.

At 5:18 p.m. USFS confirmed that 200+ acres burning.

Evacuations are in effect for Mountain Mesa, South Lake, Squirrel Valley and Yankee Canyon.

At 4:23 p.m., KCFD and USFS responded to a fire in the Lake Isabella area. KCFD confirmed that one structure is threatened.

Additional air and ground resources are en route.