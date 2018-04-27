Hey Everyone!
Mother’s Day is coming up and I just wanted to let you in on a little something I call… Danny’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide. I know we all love our moms/wives and want to get them the best presents money can buy… But we also would like to save a little while we’re at it.
Here’s a short list of Cool places I know of that has awesome gifts at great discounts:
Danny's Gift Guide
The Corner Store
Just opened, The Corner Market Chevron invites you to stop by their new...
Opulent Spa
Indulge yourself at Bakersfield’s newest and most luxurious salon and day spa, Opulent. Opulent...
Edible Arrangements
Local owner, Brock Whitely, and manager Emily invite you to stop their Calloway...
Le Vuitan Full Body Boutique
Beautiful full service salon in South West Bakersfield. Our salon offers the latest...
Oh, don’t forget to enter to win a $50 Gift Card from Edible Arrangements!