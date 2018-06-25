2018 NBA DRAFT RESULTS

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers puts up a layup against the Florida State Seminoles during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)———————————————————————————————————————

And like that, the 2018 NBA DRAFT has come and gone.

There was a little less trade action in the first-round than in past years. Three deals were made this year.

The night started off with a big trade, as the Hawks and Mavericks swapped top-five picks Luka Doncic and Trae Young — two of the most exciting players in the draft. The other big news was the fall of Michael Porter Jr., who nearly dropped out of the lottery after being considered a potential top-three pick.

