1/2 Off Tuition

We know how much you value your child’s education. We also know how hard it can be sometimes to balance the importance of that education with the cost. That’s why we created a solution working with the finest private educational institutions in Bakersfield – The Energy 95.3 Half Price Tuition program. This program is exclusive to Alpha Media Bakersfield and the number of school vouchers is limited.

For More Information on any of the schools listed or questions about qualifications.

Call 661-393-1900 – Ask for Lucy

If you do not see a school you are interested in please email us the information below and we will contact the school on your behalf.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS (please read)

Cal Ivy Prep CAL IVY LEAGUE PREPARATORY ACADEMY PRESCHOOL & INFANT CENTER 2301 Ashe Rd, Bakersfield,... View More